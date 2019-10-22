18-year-old Columbus man arrested in mother’s murder on N. Lumpkin Rd.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An 18-year-old Columbus man has been arrested and charged with the murder of his mother on N. Lumpkin Rd.
Officers arrested Caron Giles in the shooting death of his 45-year-old mother, Lachasta Giles, that took place on Oct. 1.
Lachasta Giles was found during the early morning hours in the parking lot of Springfield Crossing Apartments on N. Lumpkin Rd. She was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional where she was pronounced dead.
Caron Giles is charged with murder (family violence) and is currently being held in the Muscogee County Jail. He awaits a Recorder’s Court hearing on Oct. 25 at 9:00 a.m.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Columbus police at (706) 225-4295.
