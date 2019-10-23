Ala. Dept. of Environmental Management investigating gas spill in Chambers Co.

VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) is investigating a mercaptan odorant release in Chambers County.
The release of the strong-smelling odor from mercaptan, a harmless gas, is east of Highway 29 in Valley, near Hodges Street.
On Oct. 18, ADEM received notification from Spire of nearly 60 gallons of liquid mercaptan was released from an aboveground storage tank. The spill was discovered during routine valve maintenance.
Spire and contractors are working to decrease the odors in the immediate area. ADEM said the impacts to the area appear to be very localized.
ADEM has been on site to assess the situation and will continue to provide oversight to the cleanup procedures at the location.
