Alabama inmate dies after being stabbed in the eye

BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections confirms an inmate who was stabbed in the eye at a state prison has died from his injuries.
The incident happened around 5 p.m. on Oct. 17 at Ventress Correctional Facility in Clayton.
ADOC says a correctional officer approached a crowd of inmates and, as they dispersed, the officer noticed one inmate bleeding from the face.
That inmate, identified as 52-year-old William Stanley Warren, appeared to have been stabbed in the eye.
ADOC said Warren was taken to the facility’s healthcare unit where medical staff found he required emergency medical treatment. Just 20 minutes after the attack, Warren died while in transport to an area hospital, ADOC said.
It’s unclear who fatally stabbed the inmate, though the Alabama Department of Corrections Investigation and Intelligence Division are investigating.
Warren, a Guntersville native, was serving a life sentence after being convicted of a 1994 homicide out of north Alabama’s Marshall County.
