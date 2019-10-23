Albany commissioner accused of stealing signs attends commission meeting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany City Commissioner Roger Marietta, who is under investigation for allegations he took his opponent’s campaign signs out of two neighbor’s yards, attended Tuesday’s commission meeting.
Two men reported to the Albany Police Department that Marietta is seen on surveillance video, taking two campaign signs out of their yards Saturday.
Police are investigating the incident as theft by taking, but no charges have been filed.
Tuesday night, Marietta sat through the entire agenda, then went with commissioners into a private room for an executive session on pending litigation.
When commissioners returned to the meeting room, Marietta was not with them, apparently leaving out another door.
Later that evening, Marietta texted a WALB reporter, who had asked him for comment. His text said: “My counsel has advised me not to discuss.”
Also during the commission meeting:
Albany City Commissioners said there isn’t enough information to move forward on a proposed grant for the Rails to Trails project.
The project is in its third phase and is out for bids.
Many commissioners admit they are confused about the progression of the Rails for Trails project.
The city doesn't have a price on the trail yet.
The commission was asked to consider a $3 million grant for the construction of the project.
The city would commit to a 25 percent match.
There are also no details on the trails, as far as if it will be crushed asphalt or dirt.
Commissioners said there is nothing for them to look at, to know what they would be supporting.
“And what I don’t want you to do, I don’t want to vote for something where you’re going to represent to the state that you are willing to spend this money that’s up here, and I’m only willing to spend this number down here. I want my vote to reflect that," said Ward 5 Commissioner Bob Langstaff.
“We get this and we commit to giving them their money, we are going to have to do exactly what we say that we’re doing, and we don’t know what we are doing yet,” said Ward 3 Commissioner B. J. Fletcher.
The grant funding is from the Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Program.
City Director of Planning Paul Forgey told the council they are gathering a proposal for an affordable and doable trail.
“This is the pre-application, and the city can always turn it down. If there is a reason that the city does not want to pursue it even after funding, that’s always an option to turn it down,” said Forgey.
Commissioners agreed to table further discussion until they get more information.
There will be a special called meeting on the matter Tuesday morning at 8:30.
Seventy-eight roads are set to be resurfaced in Albany.
Albany City Commissioners approved the recommendation in its third phase.
Twnety-five miles across Albany will be resurfaced in the spring of 2020.
Phase three was awarded in May of this year.
Officials said the conditions of some of the roads would eventually cause more damage.
“If we don’t go ahead and try to take care of this now, it’s going to eventually lead to a need in road reconstruction,” said Don McCook, Albany street division superintendent.
Here is the list of roads:
A new indoor and special events facility could be coming to Albany.
City commissioners approved the rezoning of three properties in the historical district of Ward 3.
Properties on North Jefferson, West Tift, and West Residence Avenue are a part of a six parcel project.
Forgey explained the plans for the properties to city commissioners.
“Special events at The Bread House will be held from 6 p.m. to midnight. The proposed bed and breakfast will allow special events in the evening depending on coordination with overnight guests. the warehouse at 314 Tift will be available for events after 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays,” said Forgey.
Forgey also said this project will not impact any residential properties in the area.
