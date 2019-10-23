Best Buy announces free next day deliveries during the holiday season

Best Buy has announced free next day shipping on their store purchases this holiday season.
By Trisha Allen | October 23, 2019 at 2:14 PM EDT - Updated October 23 at 2:14 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Best Buy is planning to help shoppers make their purchases quicker this holiday season. The retailer has announced it will have free next-day deliveries to benefit their consumers during the holidays.

This service is available for nearly all customers and includes most items on their shelves. There are a few inventory exceptions such as heavy items, refrigerators, and big-screen televisions.

Customers outside of the next-day zone will be given free standard shipping on store purchases.

No membership or minimum purchase is needed to take advantage of this next-day shipping offer.

Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.