Best Buy announces free next day deliveries during the holiday season

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Best Buy is planning to help shoppers make their purchases quicker this holiday season. The retailer has announced it will have free next-day deliveries to benefit their consumers during the holidays.
This service is available for nearly all customers and includes most items on their shelves. There are a few inventory exceptions such as heavy items, refrigerators, and big-screen televisions.
Customers outside of the next-day zone will be given free standard shipping on store purchases.
No membership or minimum purchase is needed to take advantage of this next-day shipping offer.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.