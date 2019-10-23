Body of missing 5-year-old was found in landfill months after disappearing in South Carolina

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In South Carolina, the body of a missing 5-year-old was found in a landfill months after her disappearance. The search for Nevaeh Adams began back in August after her mother, Sharee Bradley, was found dead inside her apartment.
The suspect in the murders was a 28-year old by the name of Daunte Johnson. Police say Johnson did admit to killing Bradley and her daughter.
Officers say Daunte Johnson has a criminal record in other states as well. Johnson is also a suspect in a homicide in Missouri.
