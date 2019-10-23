Columbus leaders help rebuild in Smiths Station after March 3rd tornado

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - The Fuller Center is continuing to give back to the Chattahoochee Valley community more than seven months after a deadly tornado raved Lee County.
Volunteers are currently working in Smiths Station on a home on Lee Road 290. On Tuesday, several volunteers from Columbus, Georgia spent the day with boots on the ground and tools in their hands. There over 30 volunteers.
"Spending our day like this is about giving back to the community just like our shirts say, 'neighbors helping neighbors,'” said Holli Browder, director of Columbus Parks and Recreation. “We live in the Chattahoochee Valley, whether you work for the City of Columbus, the City of Phenix City, or the City of Smiths Station. We live in the community so why not give back to our neighbors."
Workers installed heating and air conditioning units, among many other things. The goal is to be finished with the home by the end of the week.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.