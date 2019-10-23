Female leaders in Columbus honored at Whitney M. Young Jr. Service Award Banquet

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It was a night to honor scouting in the Chattahoochee Valley and pay tribute to those who support scouting opportunities for boys and girls in the area.
The seventh annual Whitney M. Young Jr. Service Award Banquet for the Chattahoochee Council of the Boys Scouts was held Tuesday night at St. Luke United Methodist Church.
News Leader 9’s Barbara Gauthier hosted the event, which celebrated diversity. The honorees were all women, Aflac U.S. President Teresa White, Kia Chambers, Muscogee County School Board member, and Columbus City Councilwoman Mimi Woodson.
Scout executive director, Juan Osorio, said the honorees exemplify what scouting is all about.
"Well, as a minority myself, I think it's great that we highlight diversity and inclusion,” said Osorio. “As I mentioned earlier, it's a big focus for us in the Boy Scouts of America and the fact that we have three women, all of diverse backgrounds, is just a huge impact of what we're doing in the community."
JoAnne Simms Hill, executive director of diversity and inclusion at Piedmont Healthcare, was the keynote speaker. More than 5,000 children participate in scouting programs in 15 counties serviced by the Chattahoochee Council of the Boy Scouts of America
