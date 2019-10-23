Huntsville FBI employee’s husband labeled person of interest in her death

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | October 22, 2019 at 11:19 PM EDT - Updated October 23 at 9:17 AM

GRAHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WAFF) - The husband of a FBI forensic photographer in Huntsville is now labeled a person of interest in her death investigation.

The body of Kathleen Miller was discovered in a creek at a national park in Graham County, North Carolina earlier this month.

Chief Deputy Chuck Stewart says Miller’s husband flagged down a driver on a road miles away from the creek to call 911 after he said he found her unresponsive.

Investigators say he’s listed as a person interest because he was the only one present when she passed away.

An autopsy is pending.

