LaGrange police investigating shooting on Leeman St.

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Police in LaGrange are investigating a shooting that left one woman injured.
Officers responded to the 800 block of Leeman St. at approximately 9:05 p.m. on Oct. 22.
On scene, officers found a female victim who had been shot in the lower leg.
She was taken to Wellstar West Georgia Regional Medical Center for treatment and has since been released.
Police say that the suspect is undisclosed at this time.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact LPD at (706) 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.
