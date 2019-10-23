Lane closure scheduled along I-85 in Lee and Chambers counties

(WTVM) - On Wednesday, Oct. 23, the Alabama Department of Transportation will close a lane along Interstate 85 in Lee and Chambers counties if the weather permits.
The closure will be from near milepost 69 to milepost 76 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Asphalt will be placed during the closure. The work should be completed by Nov. 5.
Drivers are urged to use alternate routes, adjust travel times, and observe work zone speed limits and signs. Drivers are also encouraged to use caution while in the area.
