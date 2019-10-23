Nine Columbus middle schoolers named part of statewide scholarship program

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Nine MCSD eighth graders have been named part of the REACH Georgia Scholarship Program.
The Realizing Educational Achievement Can Happen (REACH) is a needs-based mentorship and scholarship program that begins in the eighth grade.
The Oct. 23 ceremony Dr. David F. Lewis, Superintendent, members of the Board of Education, educators, and supporting members of the community.
The selected eighth graders include:
- Felix Amable, Baker Middle School
- Celestial Deeter, Baker Middle School
- Abdullah Ellis, Rothschild Middle School
- Natasha Harris, Blackmon Road Middle School
- Angel James, Arnold Middle School
- Keith, Lafavor, Jr., Rothschild Middle School
- Amaris Perez-Aguilar, Midland Middle School
- Kristiyona Robinson, Rothschild Middle School
- Jeremy Veloz, Midland Middle School
Each will be paired with a mentor and academic coach throughout the remainder of their educational career.
The scholars must maintain good grades, behavior and attendance throughout middle and high school.
Those who complete the program and graduate high school will receive a $10,000 scholarship over a four year period at a HOPE-eligible university.
