No parking zones may be added around the Columbus area

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Parking changes could be coming to parts of Columbus after city council approved the second reading of creating no parking zones.
Council says the city is running into issues of trucks being parked overnight, which has been creating challenges for traffic and businesses. Mayor Skip Henderson is also concerned about the littering problem in those areas. These problems are creating a possible change for parking in Columbus.
To name a few areas, these zones could be placed at the roads Technology Parkway and Yarbrough Road. The zones also may be located just south of Macon Road and at the end of 10th Armored Division Road.
