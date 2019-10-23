Rainy Pattern Coming!

An extended period of wet weather begins on Friday, as a cold front approaches from the NW, and Caribbean moisture moves in from the south. Scattered showers & storms will be in the forecast every day from Friday through possibly next Thursday, as the front stalls to our NW, keeping us in a wet southwesterly flow. Not a flood event by any means, just a good soaking rain with widespread totals of 1-3" expected over the next 7 days, Meanwhile, the forecast for Friday & beyond looks warm, with highs in the 70s, and lows in the 60s.