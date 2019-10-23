Suspect in Macon Co. double murder arrested in Louisiana

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has confirmed a suspect in a Macon County double murder has been apprehended in Louisiana.
ALEA says that Aaron Flynn Gess is a suspect in the deaths of William Gess, Jr. and Sharon Gess. He had two active murder warrants out for his arrest.
Aaron Gess reportedly has a history of mental illness and had previously made threats to resist any type of apprehension.
Gess is pending extradition to Alabama. Authorities say the case is still under investigation.
