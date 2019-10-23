Suspect in Macon Co. double murder arrested in Louisiana

Aaron Gess was wanted for questioning in the double homicide of Sharon and William Gess, Jr. (Source: ALEA)
By WBRC Staff | October 22, 2019 at 8:05 PM EDT - Updated October 22 at 8:29 PM

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has confirmed a suspect in a Macon County double murder has been apprehended in Louisiana.

ALEA says that Aaron Flynn Gess is a suspect in the deaths of William Gess, Jr. and Sharon Gess. He had two active murder warrants out for his arrest.

William and Sharon Gess were found dead in a home on their property in Notasulga on Oct. 20, according to Macon County Coroner Hal Bentley.

Aaron Gess reportedly has a history of mental illness and had previously made threats to resist any type of apprehension.

Gess is pending extradition to Alabama. Authorities say the case is still under investigation.

