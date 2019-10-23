On The Table Chatt held across the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There was much talk happening across the Columbus area Tuesday with organized conversations called “On The Table.”
The annual event is hosted by the Community Foundation of the Chattahoochee Valley. WTVM hosted one Tuesday afternoon at Roz’s Café and Catering on Buena Vista Road.
In light of all the recent violence, WTVM’s On The Table focused on solutions for a safe community. Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson joined the tables. He said it’s vital to have open, honest community discussion with people from different backgrounds.
"We've had a lot of violent activity in the community at an abnormal rate,” said Henderson. “When you get people together like this, their hearts are breaking. Every time we lose another young person, actually we lose more than one, because whoever pulls the trigger, their life has ended too."
Henderson also said we don’t just need to look back on these as nice conversations but need to produce action items and objectives.
