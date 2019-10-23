That Fall Feeling!

Quiet sunny weather will take a back seat for a more unsettled weather pattern as a series of disturbances bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms beginning Friday into the middle of next week. Still some uncertainty in the forecast, but for now we have a 30-50% coverage of rain at times past Thursday through the end of October. Mornings won’t be quite as cool and crisp with more clouds around (expect lows in the 60s again by Saturday), but afternoon highs will remain in the 70s. Looking ahead to the Halloween forecast, seeing some hints that storms could precede a major cooldown in the works to kickoff October—we’ll keep fine-tuning that for you in the days ahead!