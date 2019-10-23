WXTX hosts ‘On The Table’ talk focused on youth and the Columbus community

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “My Voice Matters” was the message resonating across Columbus Tuesday as several people from across the community gathered to listen and learn from each other.
Various groups, organizations, and individuals hosted “On The Table Chatts,” including WXTX Fox 54. WXTX’s table talk took place in the conference room of the station’s Wynnton Road location.
The talk focused on youth. Several young people along with community leaders who are involved with youth-centered organizations were engaged in the talks. They also discussed issued that impact the whole community.
“Voices have to be heard and the people who are positive about the changed we can make, we need to hear them,” said Jarvis Hamilton, community activist with Overflo Outreach.
"On The Table allows us to have more human-to-human interactions and more face-to-face conversations. And it also gives us the safe space where we can talk about the kind of touchy issues," said Dr. Stefan Lawrence, assistant principal of Aaron Cohn Middle School.
This year marks the third year in a row that Community Foundation of the Chattahoochee Valley has hosted the community-wide event.
