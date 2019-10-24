Chambers Co. participating in national drug take back event

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Chambers County has announced the locations residents can participate in the national drug takeback event.
The Chambers County Drug Task Force is hosting the event that allows the community to turn in their unused and expired prescription drugs with no questions asked.
They say that this event prevents the misuse of prescription drugs in the home.
The event is being held from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26.
Collection sites across Chambers County include the Valley Police Department, the Chambers County Courthouse, and the Lanett Police Department.
