Columbus city councilman honored for dedication to the military and community

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus city councilman was honored for his dedication to the military and outreach to create a better Columbus.
Councilman Jerry “Pop” Barnes was honored with a Purple Heart stamp from the U.S. Postal Service at Tuesday’s council meeting. The postal service said the stamp is for Barnes’ commitment to the public and because he’s a retired veteran.
Barnes has been a member of the Columbus City Council for more than 10 years. He took his seat for District 1 in 2007. The U.S. Postal Service gives purple stamps each year to deserving members of the community who are paving the way for others to follow.
