CPD officers play game of basketball with kids in the community

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A trio of Columbus police officers took a break from patrolling the streets of Columbus to play a game of basketball with a group of kids in the community.
The video, taken on Oct. 14 at approximately 2:28 p.m. shows three CPD officers and a group of kids playing basketball together.
It’s not clear who won the game at Columbus Sky Apartments off of Talbotton Rd., but the woman taking the video can be heard saying this is something she’s never seen before.
