Crews train at Ft. Benning to respond to natural disasters

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - Fort Benning’s Directorate of Emergency Services and Georgia Urban Search and Rescue joined forces Wednesday to make sure they can handle potential threats in the area.
Mock scenarios were set up on post to test the response time taken by emergency crews while rescuing artificial personnel from a structurally unsound building near Ragin Court.
In Columbus, the search and rescue task force is made up of 35 men that go out in times of natural disaster. They use special skills to rescue citizens that normal first responders have trouble reaching.
“Any time we have a training operation just like in the fire service, we’ll do a hot wash afterward where we’ll talk about what went well during the training and what things that created some challenges for us and some opportunities for us to improve later,” said Columbus Fire Chief Ricky Shores.
In the meantime, the Fort Benning Fire Department plans to conduct controlled burns of the Tagin Court buildings the first three Saturdays in November.
