Doorbells installed at Circle K store in Columbus after deadly armed robbery

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Changes are in place one month after the murder of a Circle K clerk in Columbus.
Dontrell Williams was killed at the convenience store at the corner of Forrest and Floyd roads.
The door of the convenience store is no longer left open at night. After it gets dark, customers now have to ring a doorbell before they are allowed inside. Doorbells are reportedly in the process of being installed at many local Circle K stores.
"I feel like it should have been in place a long time ago,” said Williams’ mother, Tanya Weaver. “But I do know that sometimes when tragedy happens, people will tend to do things to make things better. I think it's a good thing for their employees that work overnight. I just think it should have been done a long time ago."
Weaver also said she hopes preventative measures like these will keep other convenience store clerks safe.
