Family wants answers after Columbus woman found beaten, left on the side of the road

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus woman says she’s now leaning on the community for answers after she says her mother was found beaten and left near Buena Vista Road Saturday night.
Tia Logan says she was moving furniture out of their home with her fiancé when she got the call that her mother was at Piedmont Medical Center with serious injuries and no memory of what had happened.
“It’s really hard seeing what I saw because she didn’t even look like the same person anymore,” says Logan.
She says her mother, 48-year-old Susan Sibary, was found on the side of the road barely alive just outside her home. She says both her cheekbones, her eye sockets, and her nose are broken. She has gash wounds all throughout her head with her whole body covered in scratches and bruises.
“It’s just terrifying to think about and to see your mother’s face like the way she was. She didn’t even look like her and she still doesn’t. It’s hard,” Logan explains.
Columbus police say it’s an active investigation to find the person responsible. Tia says she’s hoping for community support to lead police to an arrest and to help fund her mother’s surgery. She says she’s happy her mother is still alive because there’s nothing like a mother’s love.
“If no one would have found her or if she couldn’t have gotten out of her house, she could have died that night. We’re still waiting to hear, and we need somebody, anybody to just give some type of answer,” says Logan.
Sibary is expected to undergo surgery when the swelling goes down. Both Logan and her father have been at her side since they heard what happened. They say they’re hoping for justice for Sibary. They have a GoFundMe if anyone wants to donate.
