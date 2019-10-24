Georgia lawmakers gather in Columbus to talk legislation for 2020

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Local and state elected officials are working together to create a conversation about legislation for 2020.
On Thursday, dozens gathered at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center to start that process.
This is the 12th year for this gathering of local and state lawmakers. Basically, the city invites state leaders to Columbus to get an update of current and future legislation that impacts the people who live here.
“Very important legislation comes out of these meetings,” said Georgia Senator Ed Harbison.
Elected state officials are meeting with local leaders in Columbus to discuss ideas for the next legislative session.
“We share with them some of the challenges we have and things that are going on in our city, so that when they get back to the capitol, they will know what our challenges are and hopefully support us on those things,” said City Manager Isaiah Hugley.
“This is an opportunity for us to come together, develop a consensus and do just that. Tackle that problem and perhaps have an impact,” Harbison said.
Items on the agenda for 2020 include a number of proposed ideas such as combining the marshal’s office and sheriff’s department, a casino gaming referendum, Interstate 14, Interstate 9, and other ideas. Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson said although this meeting is for elected officials only, the public’s input is heavily considered.
“So almost everything or nearly everything we bring to them is generated by people in the community,” Henderson said.
“It’s a good guide for us to follow,” Harbison added.
“Our job is to take care of those communities we serve,” said Georgia Senator Randy Robertson.
As conversation flowed, Robertson said it’s all about moving our community into the future.
“What I’m most looking forward to are innovative and disruptive ideas coming out of a community. That is at a brink where I think Columbus to go forward with the overall vision that Mayor Henderson and the city councilors have,” Robertson said.
The state senators and representatives do not head back to Atlanta until the beginning of next year. That’s when the community will learn if any of these ideas will come to fruition.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.