MCSD hosts public ESPLOST listening tour

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District hosted its first Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (ESPLOST) listening tour on Wednesday.
The community was invited to Dorothy Height Elementary School to hear the proposed list of ESPLOST renewal projects. The tours will be held at various campuses to get the public’s feedback on the different projects.
ESPLOST will provide the school district with funding needed for renovations and modifications to existing facilities and construction of new schools. One of the biggest things on the list is a new elementary school by consolidating Dawson and Saint Mary’s elementary schools.
"By utilizing the campus we already have at Dawson, we can build a brand new school there and merge those two elementary schools,” said MCSD Superintendent Dr. David Lewis. “Other areas we want to look at is modernizing many of our other campuses as well as our bus fleet, because many of our buses are over age and in need to be replaced.
The next listening tour will be Monday, Oct. 28 at the Columbus Public Library at 6:30 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.