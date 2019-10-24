One month since deadly Circle K robbery in Columbus; family still searching for answers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - For the first time, the mother of a Columbus murder victim is visiting the site where her son was shot and killed one month ago.
She’s continuing to plead for the public to come forward with information. The killer of Dontrell Williams is still on the run.
Columbus police are not releasing any updates at this time, but it is known that there is no one behind bars for the crime at the moment.
“It still doesn’t feel real," said Williams’ friend, Cherish Chambers. "His Facebook, it now says ‘remembering Trell D. Williams.’”
Family and friends of Williams are still waiting for the person responsible for killing him during a robbery to be arrested and charged with his murder.
“Even if you did want to take whatever you wanted to take, it’s gas station money. It’s not much, but you didn’t have to kill him,” KwaTiera Hicks said.
Adding flowers and balloons to a memorial outside of the Circle K store on the corner of Forrest and Floyd Roads, Wednesday is the first time Williams’ mother is visiting the site where her son’s life was taken.
“I feel a little weak in the knees, but I know that the Holy Spirit is holding me up,” Tanya Weaver said.
“Just coming here, it’s like I can feel him,” Chambers added.
Williams was an Army veteran and a Columbus State University student.
“Dontrell Williams was a stand-up guy and would have done anything for anybody," said Chambers. And it just brings a lot of comfort knowing that I’m not the only one that feels this and we’re in this together.”
The masked murderer is still on the loose.
“I have a lot of nightmares," Chambers said. "I see him in my dreams... that mask.”
“My prayer is that the Lord will reveal this person to the police," Weaver added. "I’m confident it will happen. It may not be today, it may not be tomorrow, but I’m confident that it will happen.”
“You don’t deserve to be no free person," Hicks stated. "You don’t deserve to be out and about living your life when you took somebody else’s life who wasn’t hurting nobody.”
Family members and friends are planning a walk in Williams’ honor in order to raise awareness about violence in the Columbus community.
If you have any information about Williams’ murder, you’re asked to call the homicide unit at the Columbus Police Department.
