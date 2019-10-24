Person, dog rescued from fire on Pine Hill Rd. in Troup Co.

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - One person and a dog were rescued from a structure fire on Pine Hill Rd. in Troup County.
Fire units were dispatched to the 300 block of Pine Hill Rd. at approximately 12:53 p.m. on Oct. 23 to a residential structure fire with a person trapped inside.
Once on scene, heavy fire was coming from the front door of the residence with smoke coming from all sides. Bystanders were able to tell firefighters the location of the victim.
Within five minutes, firefighters were able to rescue one person from the inside of the structure. They were transported via Air Evac for treatment. There is no word on their condition at this time.
Once units were able to get into the bedrooms of the residence, they were able to rescue a dog and treat it for smoke inhalation with newly-acquired pet oxygen masks.
21 firefighters on scene took approximately 45 minutes to contain the fire. It was called under control within two hours.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
