Rain Chances Return to the Forecast

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a nice stretch of weather so far this week, we will see rain returning on Friday with scattered showers during the first part of the day, and a chance of rain after that through Friday evening and night. I would make sure I had the rain gear with me if I was heading to any events outside like high school football games - but know that it won't be a complete washout by any stretch. Going into the weekend, expect more rain at times on Saturday with some morning showers expected Sunday. The rain chances should mostly be over for Sunday afternoon through Monday, but it looks like the coverage of rain could return by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. There is considerable disagreement in the major computer models about next week's forecast, making it rather uncertain - we're 'splitting the difference' right now and including a chance of rain for Tuesday through Friday (including Halloween) until more evidence presents itself one way or the other. If you have plans outside next week - especially on Halloween - stay tuned for updates!