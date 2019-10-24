6th annual Whitewater Classic sees Tuskegee face off with a new opponent

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Whitewater Classic in Phenix City usually sees Tuskegee University face off with Albany State University, but there’s a new challenger coming to town for the 6th annual event.
The Tuskegee Golden Tigers will take on the Dragons of Lane College out of Jackson, Tenn. in this year’s Whitewater Classic on Oct. 26.
Organizers say that Albany State University opted to have more home games this season, which prompted the change.
Events for the Whitewater Classic begin Thursday night with a career and job fair at Idle Hour Park Community Center from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Military recruiters, the Phenix City Human Resources Department, Phenix City police and the Phenix City Fire Department are just a few of the organizations that will be in attendance.
A networking mixer on Friday night precedes a full day of game day events on Saturday, Oct. 26.
A 3K race and tailgating precede the game that will kick off at 5:00 p.m. at Garrett Harrison Stadium in Phenix City. Once the game ends, the party doesn’t stop, because a post-game block party keeps the fun going.
Tickets can be purchased at Phenix City Parks and Recreation, 280 Custom Styles, and Mel & Abe’s Barber Shop.
