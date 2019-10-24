Wells Fargo presents donations to nonprofits in the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Wells Fargo made donations to two area organizations on Wednesday.
House of Heroes received a check for $100,00 to help with the renovation of homes in the Chattahoochee Valley. Volunteers from Wells Fargo presented the check along with another donation to Freedom Fidos, an organization aimed at training service dogs.
"Just to know the power of our community and how we all come together for one purpose, it just gives you pride and humanity,” said Ashley Hawthorne, district manager of West Georgia Wells Fargo. “No matter what may be going on or what's going on at work any day, just being able to come out, you can't leave but feeling good with what we are doing."
During the check presentation, Wells Fargo also spoke on how they were happy to be a part of what House of Heroes does in the community.
