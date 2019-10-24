Wet Weather Soon Returns

Tomorrow kicks off a stretch of more unsettled weather potentially on tap to stick around through the middle of next week as tropical moisture coupled with a series of incoming disturbances head toward the Southeast. Warmer and more humid air will surge back into the Valley, putting morning lows back in the 60s and afternoon highs back closer to 80. For now, we’re going with a 40-60% coverage of showers and storms each day through Halloween, though we will fine-tune the forecast while watching the pattern evolve over the next several days. Speaking of Halloween, still a little too early to pinpoint when rain will be around that day, but some hints of much colder weather in the forecast for the start of November. Stay tuned!