We are witnessing an injustice on our democracy. Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats in Congress are making an attempt to impeach the president through the press via leaks and conjecture. This appears to be purely political when you offer no due process and zero transparency. When we elected President Trump in 2016, Alabamians and the American people sought progress. We wanted stronger infrastructure, a booming economy, and security for all American citizens. President Trump and his Administration are fighting to do that. Congress has a job to do on behalf of the American people, not this political charade we are currently witnessing.

Governor Kay Ivey