East Ala. pumpkin patch offers fall activities

SALEM, Ala. (WTVM) - There’s still time to get your pumpkin and enjoy fall activities with just one weekend left before Halloween. Rocky Top Farms has transformed from a wedding venue into a pumpkin patch for the third year in a row.
They offer activities for the whole family including a zip line, hay rides, a petting zoo, tether ball, pumpkin bowling and more.
Owner Jan Lawrence says they sell about 2,000 to 3,000 pumpkins a season.
In addition, she says all of the students who come for a field trip get to take home a handheld pumpkin, which she says, this season, is about 3,100 students.
Rocky Top gets their pumpkins from the Opelika Farmer’s Market. They also sell products from the farmer’s market including jams, syrups and gourds.
“It is very important to buy local. I love to support our hometown businesses like this,” Lawrence said. "It’s your mom and pop farmer’s market. It’s got that country feel to it even if it’s in downtown Opelika, " she added.
Rocky Top Pumpkin Patch will be open for their last weekend of the pumpkin patch season this Saturday from 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. CST and from 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. CST on Sunday.
Rocky Top plans to open up this December to sell Christmas trees for the first time and have holiday activities.
