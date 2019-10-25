GBI investigating potential threat against Chattahoochee County Schools

CHATTAHOOCHEE COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is currently investigating a potential threat against Chattahoochee County schools.
Chattahoochee County School District Superintendent Dr. Kristie Brooks says that they received information about a potential threat via social media.
The Chattahoochee County Sheriff’s Office, the Chattahoochee County School District Police Department and the GBI found that the party making the threat was in no way connected to the school district nor was it found that students were making threats against one another.
To be extremely cautious, Dr. Brooks says that the schools were placed under a level two lockdown as a precaution.
The schools have since resumed normal operations, but outside activity will be limited for the time being. Additional law enforcement will continue to be present, as well.
The GBI is currently handling the investigation. No word on any suspects at this time.
