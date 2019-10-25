HEALTH WITH DR. PAULA: Breast Cancer Awareness Month

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Dr. Paula Walker-King says that early detection is the key to overcoming breast cancer.
Dr. Paula says that breast cancer can occur in both men and women. While there are more than 2,700 cases of breast cancer in men annually, there are more than 270,000 cases per year in women.
Some risk factors include age, a diet high in saturated and trans fat, weight, and family history.
Women should begin getting an annual mammogram at the age of 40 to determine the health of the breast tissue.
Dr. Paula also says that women should continue to perform breast exams. If you feel anything that is abnormal for their breasts, like pain or a lump, you are encouraged to go see your doctor.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.