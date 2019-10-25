“I thought this was it:” Fla. man says 3 armed men robbed, carjacked him in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Florida man said he’s thankful for his life, after he said that three men carjacked him and robbed him at gunpoint in Albany Thursday night.
The man didn’t want to be identified but talked with WALB News 10 about those scary moments.
The alarm technician from Pensacola said he was out on a job, when three men flagged him down and asked for a ride.
"Offered me some money and some weed. I just told them I'd give them a ride," the man said.
Then, a job he needed to go to popped up on his phone, so he told the men he couldn't give them a ride.
"That's when he drew the gun, put it on my hip, and they got in the car," he explained.
He said the men told him where to drive, and they ended up at the end of Mobile Avenue in front of Loblolly Mobile Home Park.
"That's when they put the gun to my head and told me to get out of the car, or get the "f" out of the car," he said.
They shut the car doors, then opened them back up where he could hear their conversation.
"They continued to discuss whether or not they wanted to shoot me. I just turned around and waited for the worst," the victim explained. "The only person I could really think of is my son. In that moment, I thought I was never going to see him again. I told them, I'm like, 'guys look, I have a son. Please don't.'"
He said the men then shut the doors and drove off.
Now, he's grateful he can see his one-year-old son again.
The victim said as soon as he gets back to his home state of Florida, he plans to get a license to carry a gun.
The man filed a police report.
He said the carjackers took his 2019 black Kia Forte with a missing right side mirror. It has Florida tag 714RDU.
If you know anything about what happened, or have seen this car, call Albany Area CrimeStoppers at (229) 436-TIPS. You could earn a reward for your information.
