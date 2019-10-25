Keep the Umbrella Around for the Weekend

For today, starting off the morning much milder in the 60s with more clouds around and expect scattered showers around at times into the overnight hours—definitely a good idea to have the rain gear if you’re going to any high school football games this evening. Scattered showers will stick around potentially through Sunday morning, but conditions look to improve later that afternoon as another cold front moves through. The weekend overall does look warmer with mild mornings in the 60s and afternoon highs closer to 80. Past a slightly cooler morning and drier conditions for Monday, the weather pattern turns unsettled again with showers and storms back in the forecast Tuesday through potentially Halloween. Still too early in the game to finetune the trick-or-treating forecast, but there’s still a chance for rain around. As of right now, there is also still a possibility too for another cooldown to begin November—we’ll keep you posted!