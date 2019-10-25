Lights on Afterschool event in Columbus highlights students’ work in after school programs

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Students and teachers in Columbus showed off all they’ve worked on outside of the classroom on Thursday.
Empowered Youth of Columbus held Lights On Afterschool, a program that shows parents the work being done in after school programs by opening their doors for one night. Students were able to participate in interactive activities like a color run and hula hoop relay.
"It’s very important that our parents have a safe environment for students to come to that's academically enriching,” said Madeline Piper Wolff, program director of Empowered Youth of Columbus. “We help them with their homework and they also get to learn art, music, STEAM, and robotics. The opportunities are unlimited.”
Afterschool Alliance reports in America Today, more than 11 million children are alone and unsupervised after school. Thursday’s event was nationwide at Boys and Girls Club centers across the United States.
