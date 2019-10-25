Missing woman’s former boyfriend goes to trial for charges she pressed before her disappearance

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - For most people, the thought of going more than a year and a half without knowing where your loved one is is unimaginable. One Columbus family is still asking questions and now they are preparing to head into the courtroom hoping for answers.
Malcolm Jackson is not charged with Ebony Giddens’ disappearance, but he is facing charges relating to the time just before she went missing, including aggravated assault and aggravated stalking.
“We don’t have no idea where she’s at," Chernda Pendleton, Ebony Giddens’ aunt, said, "that she’s safe or hurt and it’s bothering a lot of us.”
“Ever since then, it’s just been a guessing game," family friend Shilon Johnson said, "trying to figure out what happened, why, who did it, who all did it, if it’s more than one person.”
Malcolm Jackson and Giddens reportedly dated for about eight months.
“I didn’t know much about him," Johnson said, "because I don’t think they knew each other very long.”
Just days before Giddens’ disappearance, Jackson was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and stalking for allegedly pulling a gun on Giddens. He bonded out, then allegedly broke probation by visiting Giddens.
The very next day, Giddens was nowhere to be found and two of her three children were locked inside their home.
“And if her brother wouldn’t have went by there that morning," Pendleton said, "ain’t no telling what could have happened. We could have had more than just one missing.”
Jackson’s trial is set to begin Monday, and he will be representing himself.
“Let him represent himself," Pendleton said. "I can’t wait.”
The question everyone is asking, do family members believe Ebony Giddens, mother of three, is still alive?
“In my heart," Pendleton said, "honestly I don’t, because if Ebony was still here, I think Ebony would have found her way home.”
News Leader 9 will bring you updates from the courtroom starting Monday.
