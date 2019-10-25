Organization partners with law enforcement in Columbus for Drug Prescription Take Back Day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A faith-based rehab organization and local law enforcement are teaming up to get drugs off the streets.
Teen Challenge Southeast, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, and the DEA are hosting a free event Saturday in Columbus for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. People can bring their unwanted prescription drugs, no questions asked.
Pills and patches for disposal can be taken to Sam’s Club on Whittlesey Boulevard from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. No liquid needs will be accepted.
"This is our third year to be able to partner with Sam's Club and the Muscogee County Sheriff's Department to be able to do this, and it's been a great impact on our community," said Brice Maddox, president and CEO of Teen Challenge Southeast.
At a similar event last April, organizers collected $1.4 million worth of pills. Georgia ranks 11th in the nation for prescription opioid abuse, with the majority of those misused and abused drugs obtained from family and friends.
