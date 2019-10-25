PCR spreading awareness ahead of World Stroke Day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, stroke is the fifth leading cause of death in the United States. World Stroke Day is Tuesday, October 29th and it aims to bring awareness about stroke prevention.
A stroke is an interruption of blood supply to the brain.
According to Piedmont Healthcare, up to 80% of strokes can be prevented. Doctors in the Chattahoochee Valley are leading the way in stroke care with Piedmont’s nationally recognized stroke program.
Piedmont Columbus Regional is certified as a Primary Stroke Center by the Joint Commission. It is the only hospital in the region that offers advanced treatment.
“We’re the only hospital in the area that can perform mechanical thrombectomy where we actually go in with a little wire up through the body into the brain and actually suck the clot out to open up that blood flow back to the brain," said Kelli Brennan, Director of Neurosciences at Piedmont Columbus Regional.
Brennan says a stroke happens all of a sudden and one side of the body is different than the other.
“With World Stroke Day is, we’re trying to bring awareness to what a stroke is, the signs and symptoms for people to understand the importance of recognizing it right away and calling 911 and getting to the hospital as quickly as possible,” she said.
Stroke prevention tips include exercising, eating a healthy diet and quitting smoking if you are a smoker.
