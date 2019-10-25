Phenix City planning to build new event center to seat over 7K people

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City is investing $900,000 in a plan to create a new event center in its downtown district.
Council agreed to make the purchase at their last council meeting and Mayor Eddie Lowe says it’s a good investment to bring some positive attention to Phenix City.
“The sellers and the city are excited because it’s an opportunity for us to create a venue that will hopefully have an economic impact,” says Lowe.
Phenix City doesn’t have a venue that can hold 400 people, but this new event center is expected to accommodate more than 7,000. The city is waiting for the deal to close on a purchase of 22 acres of land on Broad and Colin Powell Parkway.
“It’s a corner lot. If you go down Colin Powell and take the left to go over into Columbus, it’s the property to the left of it, says Lowe.
People who live in Phenix City say it’s needed to bring some entertainment or opportunities to the area.
“This is home and we need more events and stuff like that here. I’m all for it,” says Phenix City native Curtis Simpson.
“I think it’s great. A lot of people are tired of going to Columbus all the time. There’s not much to do in Phenix City. There’s not much to do at all,” says longtime Phenix City resident Tyler Wellman.
City government says the project would be funded by public and private partnerships and financed over 20 years.
“Hopefully this comes to fruition where we can close this deal. The sellers and the city are excited,” says Lowe.
Lowe says this is in the early stages and a lot could change as the development goes forward. He says construction is expected to begin in 2020 and the building could be finished in 2021 or 2022.
