Reeds Jewelers in Columbus presents donation to John B. Amos Cancer Center

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An initiative for Breast Cancer Awareness Month is happening inside Peachtree Mall in Columbus.
Reeds Jewelers, inside the mall, has been collecting donations all month as part of its Tutu’s for Cancer campaign. On Friday, Reed’s presented a check to John B. Amos Cancer Center at Piedmont Columbus Regional. The donation will go towards helping local breast cancer patients.
Gina Reed, CEO of Reeds Jewelers, said she came up with the idea for personal reasons and hopes it can financially help patients who are currently being treated.
“It’s something that we take real serious because it can affect you at any moment,” said Reed.
This year marked the first year for Tutus for Cancer. Reed said she hopes it can be an annual initiative.
