Sexual Assault Support Center in Columbus hosts event to celebrate survivors

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Sexual Assault Support Center in Columbus hosted an event Thursday to support survivors of assault.
The event was called “The Heart of the Cause” and was designed to celebrate survivors and their ability to heal and thrive.
"It impacts everybody, and not only do we help the survivors, but we can help the loved ones of the survivors as well and everything is completely free and confidential," said Karin Tyson, assistant director of the sexual assault center.
Pieces of art were displayed throughout the center for a silent auction. Some of the pieces were created by survivors.
So far this year, the center has provided services to more than 200 new clients.
