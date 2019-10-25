SPLOST to be added to 2020 ballot to fund future projects in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus city leaders hosted their first public meeting Thursday for the community to chime in on future projects that would be a part of the 2020 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST).
They are still talking about the different options for the government center and the best way to fund it and other major projects. Thursday, was all about the citizens’ input after Mayor Skip Henderson stressed that’s the most important part of this process.
Columbus City Council has opted for a SPLOST to be on the 2020 ballot to fund projects like the government center.
If passed, it would intel a one percent SPLOST.
The other option would be a bond, meaning a rise in property taxes for several years.
“The question is to the citizens, if you are going to fund projects, do you want to fund a project during a bond issue where property taxes would be adjusted for a 100,000 house for 30 years, $43 a year for 30 years, or do you want to do a one-percent special purpose localized sales tax,”said Columbus City Manager Isaiah Hugley.
Right now, there are two main options for the government center.
One, to build new judicial and administrative buildings at a new location or build on the same location.
Henderson said he understands they are going to have to make some decisions soon, but said it’s a very fluid situation.
Plus, there is the third option and that would be to do a feasibility study to see what it would take to renovate the building," said Henderson.
Sheriff Donna Tompkins stepped up at the public meeting and asked about moving the judicial building closer to the jail.
“I think that from a security standpoint, having it closer to the jail would certainly make it more secure for us as far as moving inmates back and forth. You would not have the transportation issues like we are having,” said Tompkins.
This was one of several meetings that will take place. Henderson said they won’t be successful without the citizens there to speak out.
“This whole initiative is centered around one thing and that’s listening. It’s for us to listen to the citizens. So, we want to make sure that everybody that has an opinion shows up and shares it," Henderson said.
If you missed Thursday’s meeting, there will be plenty more where you can have your voice heard. The next one takes place Monday, Oct. 28 at Columbus United Methodist Church at 6 p.m.
