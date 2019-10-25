Victory over Violence: A roundtable discussion with Columbus community members on solutions to end violence

“According to how I was raised, it was always God first," said Zack Farrow whose daughter, Mariah, was shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend in Phenix City. "You know, without God, nothing is possible. But the generation coming up, they don’t want to hear that. It’s all about them and money. The solution is we’ve got to take back our community that they have taken from us. The whole side of Macon Road, that’s the reason why we have the problem over there because we don’t have nothing.”