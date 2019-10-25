283 weapons among items seized in Alabama prison search

UNION SPRINGS, Ala. (WSFA) - We’re getting a better idea of what was collected during an early morning raid on an Alabama prison facility Thursday.
According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, a major search at Bullock Correctional Facility resulted in the seizure of 283 makeshift weapons, 71 contraband cellphones, 756 grams of synthetic drugs, and 416 pills or suboxone strips.
The facility, located in Union Springs, houses approximately 1,500 inmates. Those inmates weren’t aware of the gathering 300 or so law enforcement officers who made their move around 4 a.m.
The officers searched the facility for 12 hours, collecting items that prisoners shouldn’t have access to.
ADOC says this is its seventh major joint operation since February and is “a deliberate move to find and eliminate contraband that is the leading cause for crime and violence inside state prisons.”
Agencies that helped with the search included the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s K-9 Unit, Alabama Emergency Management Agency, and the Alabama Department of Transportation. The Lee and Russell County Sheriff’s Offices, as well as officers from the Auburn, Opelika and Eufaula police departments, also assisted.
