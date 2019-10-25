Wet at Times Saturday; Drier by Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have a complicated forecast coming up as we head into the next 7-10 days, so hang on! With a newly formed tropical depression in the Gulf heading toward the Louisiana coast, expect passing showers at times for Saturday, especially in the afternoon and evening hours. Rain will linger into early Sunday morning, but it looks like most of Sunday and Monday will be dry and warm with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Heading into next week, there is a lot of uncertainly about how things will end up playing out - I think Tuesday and Wednesday will feature the best chance of rain for our area, especially our southern counties. Halloween looks warmer than average as of right now, and there will be a chance of a few showers - but likely not a washout by any stretch of the imagination. A front will pass through late next week that should cool things down in a big way for NEXT weekend. Stay tuned to the outlook for next week - we may have to alter the timing on the cold front, and if it moves through Wednesday or Thursday, that would change the forecast for Halloween in a big way!