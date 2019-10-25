18-year-old Columbus man pleads not guilty to murdering mother on N. Lumpkin Rd

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An 18-year-old accused of murdering his mother in Columbus pleaded not guilty in court Friday.
Caron Giles is accused of fatally shooting his mother, 45-year-old Lachasta Giles, at an apartment complex on North Lumpkin Road.
Court testimony revealed police found a 9 mm handgun under Caron Giles’ bed. The suspect later said the weapon was his. Family members in court said they do not believe Caron Giles killed his mother. They said the two were close and he would never have done that to her.
Caron Giles’ case is bound over to Superior Court. He is being held without bond.
